Geomensions – Naomi Keller

Need another reason to celebrate the advent of autumn’s charm outdoors this weekend? You’ll not likely find a better opportunity than the Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour this Saturday and Sunday, October 1-2. The 19th version of this annual event will offer its own harvest of plenty with 22 potters featured at five sites along Hwy 75 between Omaha and Herman.



The nationally recognized potters from Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nebraska includes local artists Liz Vercruysse, John Martelle, John Dennison, Amy Nelson, Susan McGilvrey, Sarah Hummel Jones, Doug Schroder, Amy Smith, Tom Hubbell, Wes Galusha, Peter Scherr and John Cohorst.



Astro Pour Over Coffee Pot – John Cohorst

The five tour stops include Big Table Studios, Dennison Pottery, Crescent Moon Pottery, Too Far North Wine Tasting and The Florence Mill. Beyond browsing the artists’ work and variety of styles, glaze colors and techniques, artists will be on site to help patrons learn firsthand the clay makers’ processes and inspirations.



This event offers the chance to welcome the fall season with a scenic drive and the unique hospitality of each stop including homemade soup, local musicians, wood-fired pizza, wine-tasting and a few pit fires for marshmallow roasting. The mission of the Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour is to support direct marketing for clay artists and to educate the public regarding the range of styles, firing methods, and processes used in ceramic art. It is wholly supported by the artists themselves.



Poppy Cup – Amy Smith

The tour route can easily be completed in less than a day and stretches 30 miles from Big Table Studios in Herman, NE (north of Blair), to The Florence Mill on N. 30th St. and I-680 in Omaha. Learn more about the artists and the tour route at www.onhpt.com. Event Dates: October 1 & 2 (Sat. 10am-7pm; Sun. 10am-5pm).