Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, to vote on three tax increment financing agreements: $1 million to rehabilitate the historic Keeline Building downtown, $1.9 million for an affordable housing complex in North Omaha, and $10.7 million to rehabilitate a historic building at 48th and Dodge Streets and construct a new apartment building.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.