“Richard Hunt working in his Chicago studio,” 2022. Photo by Jim Grot.

Every October brings with it two outsized arts events in the Old Market. First up on October 7 is the Kaneko Soirée, an annual fundraiser that kicks off its new exhibition season. This year’s theme focuses on the statuesque: “MONUMENTAL” underscores the ways renowned sculptor Richard Hunt explores the narrative of African culture—its historical origins and global movement—through large-scale, abstract public artworks.

Additionally, solo shows by Chicago artist Faheem Majeed and Omaha artists Sarah Rowe and Charles Kay Jr. are featured. Information about the event and exhibitions, which run through Feb. 5, can be found at https://thekaneko.org/programs/soiree-2022/.

Laurie Victor Kay, “Métro Liberté,” 2022, archival pigment ink print on Hahnemuhle 305 GSM photo rag paper, 43 x 65 in.

Bemis Center’s fundraiser, the Benefit Art Auction, scales up with offerings of work for purchase via silent bidding by more than 200 regional and national artists, many of whom are former Bemis residents and exhibitors. Beginning Oct. 1, art is available to view online, with the display open to the public starting Oct. 15 and culminating in the auction on Oct. 28. Details are at https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/benefit.

The Kaneko is located at 1111 Jones Street and it is open Tues.-Sun. from 11am-5pm with hours until 8pm on Thurs. The Bemis Center is at 724 S. 12th Street; open hours are Wed.-Sun., 11am-5pm. Non-event admission to both venues is free.