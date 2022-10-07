- Black Midi
Two genre-pushing artists visit the Slowdown: Black Midi and Quelle Chris.
Think Zappa/The Mothers, King Crimson, and Primus—greats. With Black Midi, listeners get dished more than fast guitar playing and drumming. These are songs you can get swept away by— songs you can experience. “Hellfire” was released in July and reached 22 on the UK Album Chart. It also topped the Emerging Artists Chart.
Quelle Chris, opener and rapper/producer, is based in Detroit. He has 15 solo albums to his name and a rich catalog as a songwriter.
The show is all-ages. Tickets are $25-$30.
— Matt Casas