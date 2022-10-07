Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

The English band Black Midi formed just five years ago, but with three studio albums, the group has become a leading figure in the now-50-year-old jazz fusion and art rock circles. Found on event page
  • Black Midi
  • October 8
  • $25-$30 | 8 p.m. show
  • Slowdown

Two genre-pushing artists visit the Slowdown: Black Midi and Quelle Chris.

Think Zappa/The Mothers, King Crimson, and Primus—greats. With Black Midi, listeners get dished more than fast guitar playing and drumming. These are songs you can get swept away by— songs you can experience. “Hellfire” was released in July and reached 22 on the UK Album Chart. It also topped the Emerging Artists Chart.

Quelle Chris, opener and rapper/producer, is based in Detroit. He has 15 solo albums to his name and a rich catalog as a songwriter.

— Matt Casas

