  • Quelle Chris at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Quelle Chris at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Quelle Chris at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing
  • Black Midi at Slowdown 10/8/22 Photo by Amaris Stebbing

Black Midi, hailing from London, played to a packed venue in Omaha on October 8th, 2022. The four-piece recognized their third studio album, Hellfire. Full of arrhythmic guitar and ever-shifting time signatures, Hellfire is a concept album set during a war that contrasts inevitable loss and dissonance with high-energy stage presence.

Joining Black Midi was Quelle Chris, a producer/lyricist based in Detroit. Quelle Chris commanded the stage, joining his audience to participate in songs, jokes, and life antics.

