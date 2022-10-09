Black Midi, hailing from London, played to a packed venue in Omaha on October 8th, 2022. The four-piece recognized their third studio album, Hellfire. Full of arrhythmic guitar and ever-shifting time signatures, Hellfire is a concept album set during a war that contrasts inevitable loss and dissonance with high-energy stage presence.
Joining Black Midi was Quelle Chris, a producer/lyricist based in Detroit. Quelle Chris commanded the stage, joining his audience to participate in songs, jokes, and life antics.