For those who are fond of giant live performances that cross-pollinate orchestral and pop sounds, the Postmodern Jukebox show at Holland Center is a good excuse to test the acoustics. Found on event page
  • Postmodern Jukebox
  • October 16
  • $39.50-$170.00 | 7:30 p.m. show
  • Holland Center

At 7:30 p.m., pianist/bandleader Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings their “Life in the Past Lane Tour” to The Holland. Here, audiences can boldly re-imagine their favorite music in a live setting.

This band is more like a musical collective with a rotating cast of featured performers. It even has some singers from “Saturday Night Live.”

Known for paying tribute to the old glamour and big band sound while covering more contemporary songs, this tour will be a mix of more modern hits and the classics throughout the decades.

Tickets are $39.50-$170.00, depending on seats.

— Matt Casas

