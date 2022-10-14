Pizza is one of the most delectable dishes known to human taste buds – and if you’re living in the city, you should know that Omaha pizza restaurants are nothing to ignore.

Assuming you have your favorites and want to switch things up, here you will find ten examples of some of the best restaurants of the highest quality – all in one city. Enjoy!

Where you find traditions, you will find families that pass them down over the years. Found on Facebook page

Experience the best traditional style at Mama’s Pizza

Here’s a hometown parlor serving the whole city with tasty pizza goodness. Mama’s Pizza, currently serving four locations, has been in the business for about four decades – and in 2022, the pizza parlor won top honors as Reader’s Choice Best of the Big O.

Feel free to mix it up with some not-so-traditional pizza flavors like bacon cheeseburger or mac-and-cheese. Mama’s Pizza also has a hearty selection of pasta and other perfect snacks for the “picky eaters” or those who live for the single slice!

They serve up the best traditional ‘za around, thanks to a timeless baking style from New York City to Omaha and the daily use of fresh ingredients.

The buffet is a solid way to get your fix of pizza. Found on Facebook page Tasty Pizza is one of those joints where the name of the restaurant speaks volumes about its food. Found on Facebook page

College-friendly and tasty pizza

For many going to college or just trying to smash on a tasty pizza on a budget, rarely discussed is how to score takeout that doesn’t break the bank or leave you craving three hours later. And that, readers, is a priority – which is where Pizza Ranch and Tasty Pizza come in.

At Tasty Pizza, for most styles – cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, or Mediterranean-styled – you can get an eight-inch small pizza for $6.75 or a large one for $18.50. But they offer 18 delicious flavors of ‘za on the menu, like meatball-, veggie-, and BBQ chicken-flavored, for a few more bucks.

Next, Pizza Ranch. Depending on size, a pizza for two eaters runs about $6.50-$11 per person. If you crave more, the buffet is the way to go at about $12 for lunch or $14 for dinner or a weekend visit. The buffet offers food beyond pizza, with games in the arcade.

If you love the flavor, smell, and experience of a wood-cooked pizza, Dante ought to be your next pizza visit. Found on Facebook page First opening its doors in 2009, Pitch has made a name for itself with two locations in a little over a decade. Found on Facebook page

Best artisan pies at Dante and Pitch

If you’re looking for quality artisan pie around town, look no further than Dante Pizzeria Napoletana and Pitch Pizzeria.

Dante preserves the traditions of Naples with wood-fired ovens and the freshest ingredients to curate the most authentic pizza experience you can find. There is no shortage of flavor or quality in their Italian wine selection either, as Dante is home to one of the most impressive Italian wine lists statewide.

But at Pitch, you can get gourmet pizzas like the Thai Pie and the Pizza of the Week at two locations. Their pizzas start at about $20, with their lowest-priced being the Margherita, and for an extra $8, you can substitute the traditional crust for a delicious gluten-free/vegan cauliflower crust.

How many pizza places have buffalo aioli and a drive-thru? Exactly. Found on Facebook page Johnny Sortino’s opened in 1965. Found on Facebook page

Best guilty pleasure pizza

Few will admit to eating a slice wider than their face or giving the arcade all their quarters after a certain age. But if that sort of thing entices you, then Lighthouse Pizza and Johnny Sortino’s have you covered.

If you crave flavors beyond the ordinary—like Thai chicken or fries topped with brisket and truffle oil—Lighthouse Pizza will satisfy your most guilt-inducing pleasures. Plus, with a 3 a.m. close on Friday and Saturday, Lighthouse is also a solid weekend late-night joint. Order a full-sized pizza for $28 or a single slice for $7.99.

Next, Johnny Sortino’s matches delicious pizza with a classic arcade corner, and the combo of both is enough to send many of a certain age or Omaha family tradition off on a nostalgia trip. You can order takeout, and a large-sized single-topping pizza will run you $18.95. But you can’t go wrong with their pasta.

Zio’s Pizza is well known for having a wider array of delicious pizza selections, so it’s no wonder they offer some of the best healthy options, too. Found on Facebook page

Healthiest tasty pizza at Zio’s Pizzeria

Dietary health and pizza are usually at odds, but Zio’s Pizza throws that forced choice between mindfulness and cheesy, saucy goodness to the wind. You can always get a healthy pizza that’s also super tasty.

Featuring cauliflower crust versions of any pizza and an abundance of veggie toppings, Zio’s gives customers much more control with healthier choices for several diets. They also provide a hearty selection of entree-sized salads.

They have locations all over town, and when you choose to indulge, there will be the rich and savory invite of a cheeseburger, chili, and barbecue pizza to welcome you.

You know the commercial. Hey, taxi! Get this person to Zio’s pizza in Omaha, Nebraska!

Vegan options can make or break restaurants that want to cater to meat and dairy-free customers, and most shops will offer only two or three vegan meals if you’re lucky; it’s a good thing pizza joints like Brick Oven and Noli exist! Found on Facebook page Noli’s is a staple of the Blackstone District. Found on Facebook page

Best vegan pizza at Brick Oven and Noli’s

Brick Oven Pizzeria and Noli’s Pizzeria are like a breath of fresh air for people often disappointed by the lack of variety or taste in their vegan meals.

Thankfully, if you’re dining with someone who favors meat, the in-house seasoning recipes at Brick Oven extend to their vegan meat options. With 44 specialty pizzas, Keto cauliflower ($4) or gluten-free ($4) crust options, and plant-based sandwiches – the veggie/vegan possibilities are endless. The veggie pizzas range in price from $12.75-$36.99, depending on size.

Noli’s is also in the conversation for the best vegan pizza in town. The Blackstone pizzeria makes it easy to get pizza by the slice for $5 and substitute for vegan mozzarella, which costs an extra $1-4. The Vegiatta is $16 for the 13″ or $30 for the 18.” Gluten-free 10″ pizzas are $12.

Smokin’ Oaks understands gluten-free diets matter, and every such option also comes packed with amazing tastes. Found on Facebook page

Best gluten-free pizza at Smokin’ Oak

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom: 220 South 31st Ave #3103 | (531) 466-1264

In a world where gluten-free and other dietary food substitutions can leave the impression of being an afterthought if treated without the same attention to detail as traditional foods, Smokin Oak has crafted its menu with the explicit intention of catering to a diversity of dietary needs.

You can get a gluten-free version of their classic pies with the knowledge that inclusion is as vital to their mission as crafting delicious wood-fired pizza. Purchase an individual 10″ pizza for $10.95, and substitute cauliflower or gluten-free crust for $2 each.

With fresh ingredients and flexible dietary options, Smoking Oak will never make you pick between ordering something tasty and ordering something comfortable to eat. Throw it in the wood fire, and you have one tasty pizza.

In addition, Zio’s, Noli’s, and Pitch Pizzeria are solid gluten-free pizza restaurant options.

Can you believe Pizza Hut has been around since 1958? Found on Facebook page

Best delivered-to-your-door pizza

Pizza Hut: 15 locations | Go online to find a store

Pizza Hut might feel more corporate than some local pizza chains, but where Pizza Hut dominates the game is delivery, especially with a large one-topping pizza deal for $9.99.

With more locations scattered throughout and around the Omaha area than any other chain, they retain a sizable number of drivers to cast the widest net for delivery distance.

The chances are you will be closer to a Pizza Hut than any other pizza place at a given moment in town, given the sheer number of them around. Expect quicker deliveries while reaping the benefits of a rewards program that scores you free desserts and sides.

It might not be someone’s family recipe. But if you need some pizzas ASAP, Pizza Hut can take care of you. So, stay where you are, and get your order ready.

With a name like Frank’s, you know you’re in for a dine-in pizza experience you can trust. Found on Facebook page

Best dine-in pizza

Frank’s Pizzeria: 711 North 132nd St | (402) 493-0404

Frank’s Pizzeria takes the slice for the best dine-in pizza, thanks to the warm and homey environment and a large pizza Sicilian pizza for $22.99. If you want to experience tasty New York-style pizzas with your friends and family in a comfy diner setting, look no further than right here.

An inviting restaurant should leave you wanting to linger a little and take in the atmosphere while you dig in on some tasty grub. But at the same time, it can often be the case that we feel rushed or disappointed in the atmosphere of the place serving up our favorite pie. Fortunately, you never have to worry about that here.

A family-friendly restaurant with a homemade feel, Frank’s gives you a place that you can enjoy while you dig into slice after mouth-watering slice. Check out their new location in Ralston, which opened in 2021.

Thanks to the restaurant’s late hours and nearly infinite topping possibilities, Toppers is the place to get your pizza in the wee hours. Found on Facebook page

Best late-night pizza

Toppers Pizza: 7010 Dodge St #104 | (402) 553-1133

Toppers Pizza has some rather enticing flavors and a two-topping large pizza deal for $9.99. Wisconsin cheese curds, mac-and-cheese, and spicy chicken make for some great late-night and post-bar eats – but put those on a gooey, cheesy pizza, and you have a pie that only this restaurant can give you!

Because it is open until three a.m. daily, the Dodge Street store can meet your late-night needs better and more often than any other pizza shop in Omaha. Toppers gets that it’s vital to be open late to serve all the other night owls.

Get a pizza. Grab some tater-tot-covered mac-and-cheese, or even put the tots on the pie. There is no wrong answer to the question “can you put this on a pizza?” at Toppers. Ok, some wrong answers; you won’t find them on the menu.