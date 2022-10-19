- Anime Nebraskon
- October 21-23
- $55 for three-day access | Friday from 3 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.
- Mid America Center
Masks are encouraged but not required.
Nebkon returns with a first-time host, the Mid America Center, for three days of animation, gaming, music, pop culture, and togetherness.
What began in 2004 for 300 people, thanks to U.N.L.’s anime club, now hosts around 6000 guests.
Nowadays, it’s not hard to believe our con draws in such a crowd. With one hundred events and even more booths, Nebraskons are the real deal!
Tickets cost $55 plus fees, but then you’re set for all three days! The fun kicks off on Friday at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
— Matt Casas