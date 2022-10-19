Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $35 GA to $600 VIP booth
Barnato, 225 N 170th St #100, Omaha
barnato.bar/events

Austin supergroup Shinyribs is self-described as “a sonic melting pot of Texas blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock.” The band is led by vocalist-songwriter-guitarist Kevin Russell, commanding the stage with his sharp-dressed, charismatic persona. Shinyribs has racked up a number of the Austin Chronicle’s Austin Music Awards including Best Austin Band (2017, 2018), Album of the Year for “I Got Your Medicine” (2017), and Best 2020-Themed Song for “Stay Home” (2020).  They are making a short Midwest run on the way to acclaimed Chicago blues-Americana venue Fitzgerald’s and Omaha is on the schedule See shinyribs.org for more about the band.

Shinyribs
Austin supergroup Shinyribs brings their fusion of soul, blues, R&B and American roots music to Barnato Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. Credit: Wyatt McSpadden

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment