Travis Apel, image detail of Javalina drum, credit Apel

Visual artists Travis Apel and Daniel Casteñeda (a.k.a. Sedra D’) will team up with sound artist, Jose Trujillo (a.k.a. Sener) for a multi-disciplinary collaboration of visual, sonic and spoken word performances during their residency at Benson’s Mayflower Mobile Gallery from October 20 to November 11. A public engagement event will be held October 27th at 7pm. In addition, viewers can attend a November First Friday performance from 6-10 p.m.

The trio will take on themes of conflict, reconciliation, memoriam and interdependence. They share a vision to bring “new life” to partially decayed and salvaged wood, intended to preserve the age -old principle of zero waste and how that translates in their performance. Apel and Sedra D’ create sound sculptures and traditional drums made from naturally hollowed out logs. Sener will install tactile sensors and light activated electric circuitry inside the wooden objects, making them interactive.

During the MaMO residency, the artists will inform social media with weekly community engagement prompts and invite visitors to the MaMO for an interactive event to play with the instruments. The event date and time is yet to be determined. For more information, contact the Project Coordinator, Travis Apel: info@travisapel.com 402-515-0698.