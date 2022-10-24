Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Google Fiber Agreement: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, to vote on an agreement with Google Fiber to install infrastructure for broadband services in Omaha’s right-of-way. Public hearing was held last week.
- Millard School Resource Officers: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet to vote on an agreement to renew the contract between the Douglas County Sheriff and Millard Public Schools. Commissioner Maureen Boyle moved for it to be laid over last week, arguing that the county shouldn’t pay for the contract.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 25