Eighth Annual Chili Cookoff

Nebraska Brewing Company is hosting their annual Toys for Tots chili cookoff beginning at noon Saturday, November 12th. A panel of highly qualified marines will judge the hot competition, and the event’s attendees will get their chance to judge the participants for themselves once a winner is crowned at 1pm. Price of admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a $10 donation. All proceeds from the event will benefit Toys for Tots.

Not Stoked

The final day of service for Stokes Bar and Grill’s Old Market location was Saturday, October 22nd. After 15 years serving downtown, the restaurant has opted to downsize and focus on the West Omaha location at 13615 California, and the establishment’s sister restaurant Twisted Fork at 1014 Howard. Stokes downtown location has been a popular destination for Omahans and visitors alike and will be sorely missed.

Bellevue Vegan Market

Saturday November 5th from 10am to 2pm, Elevated Coffee Co and Taphouse will host the first ever Bellevue Vegan Market. The event will feature multidiciplined vegan vendors from across Omaha, and will be a feast for the senses. Enjoy coffees, casseroles, cakes, and everything in between, with limited merchandise available for pre-order. Visit Bellevue Vegan Market for an updated vendor list and additional details.