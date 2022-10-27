Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Haven’t registered to vote yet and want to participate in the midterms? Head to your election commission office before Oct. 28. Check out pages 10 and 11 of The Reader’s October issue for what you need to know.

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Black Cat Day

Reed Moore thinks humans bring more bad luck than these fabulous felines.

Today’s news:

The Reader’s Ryan Syrek offers essential advice for watching horror films.

A second railroad union rejects the contract between workers and management.

The ex-wife of an American Legion official pardoned for sexual assault speaks out.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

The Ten Commandments of Watching Horror Movies

With the scary season upon us, our film critic offers essential advice for every horror viewer, from the bloodhounds to spooky newbs.

By Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 27. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

A second railroad union rejects the contract between workers and management. Two of the biggest unions won’t vote on the deal until next month, but all 12 need to agree for a strike to be averted. Omaha-based journalist Josh Funk says the Biden administration would likely step in if a solution isn’t reached.

South 180th Street could be getting changes in the coming years. Residents say it’s sorely needed. The city is looking at widening 180th between Arbor and Harney to a four-lane roadway with a median, as well as a stretch of Pacific Street.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike is reminded of a lost opportunity when the Omaha City Council approved plans for a third Costco, which Bellevue lost out on years ago. Hike says he’s looking to the city’s future by trying to shed its image as a bedroom community.

Westside school officials are rolling out an updated curriculum that’s intended to fit the post-pandemic world. Officials are emphasizing social-emotional learning, as well as a refined reading curriculum. The goal is to solve the pandemic-induced setback in academic proficiency.

AROUND NEBRASKA

The ex-wife of an American Legion official pardoned for sexually assaulting her 29 years ago is speaking out, saying she was not consulted by Gov. Pete Ricketts or Attorney General Doug Peterson. Jody Snogren says since hearing that John Arias was pardoned, the trauma has returned.

An investigation into the theft of trailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska helps uncover a multimillion-dollar crime ring based in Miami. The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security’s Omaha-based Major Crimes Task Force, yielded $9 million in loss across six states.

Nebraskans drink dirty water. The median statewide nitrate level has doubled over the past four decades, and communities across the state are struggling to meet the federal standards for treatment. Of Nebraska’s roughly 500 public water systems, 59 have violated the federal EPA standard at least once since 2010.

The pandemic hit the state’s arts scene hard, but it’s been resurrected and more over the last year. Arts, entertainment, and recreation-related employment was just over 17,000 in June 2022, compared with a low of 7,400 in April 2019. A Lincoln bar owner says the fall and winter will be the real test.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Percentage of Americans who could correctly

identify Ukraine on a map in February: 34

2. Factor by which this percentage has increased since 2014: 2

Sources: 1. Morning Consult (Washington)

2. Joshua D. Kertzer, Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by G.B. Trudeau.

