Haven’t registered to vote yet and want to participate in the midterms? Today, Oct. 28, is the last day to register at your election commission office. Check out pages 10 and 11 of The Reader’s October issue for what you need to know.

Happy Frankenstein Friday

Reed Moore’s spooky trivia: In 1999, 25 skydivers dressed in monster costumes parachuted into the village of Frankenstein, Missouri, to mark the 25th anniversary re-release of the 1974 movie “Young Frankenstein.”

Latino voters are growing in power, with candidates competing for their support.

The EPA is using Omaha as its backdrop to announce action on lead poisoning.

Nebraska farmers are estimated to lose at least $2 billion this year due to drought.

Power at the Ballot

Colton Schlines encourages passerby to register to vote outside of the Latino Center of the Midlands on 24th street in South Omaha.

As Nebraska’s Latino voters grow in power, candidates fight for their support in the 2nd Congressional District.

This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. To read it on the Nebraska Public Media News website, click here.

By Bridget Fogarty and Elizabeth Rembert. Published in The Reader and Nebraska Public Media News.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 28. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

An eviction case in Omaha is being appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court. The tenant, Theresa Holcomb, is accused of violating a clause about crime-free and drug-free housing by threatening to attack two residents. Two groups say a jury should decide whether her “words of frustration” count as violating that clause.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is using Omaha as its backdrop for announcing a more aggressive and unified approach to tackling lead poisoning. Both the Douglas County Health Department and the City of Omaha will receive additional funding for public health and lead mitigation.

OPD is adding horse-mounted patrol routes in Blackstone and Southeast Omaha. Sgt. Kevin Vodicka, who leads the mounted patrol unit, says one officer on horse is equivalent to ten on the ground. The unit works primarily on crowd control and operates year-round.

Two students are arrested for seemingly unrelated gun threats. A juvenile is booked for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School on social media. Earlier in the week, a juvenile was arrested at Bryan High School for bringing a loaded gun, although it’s unclear whether he intended to harm students or staff.

Failed gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama agree to drop defamation lawsuits against the other and to not return to court. During the primary campaign, Slama was one of eight women who accused Herbster of inappropriate touching or groping. Herbster sued her first, with Slama filing a countersuit.

The University of Florida faculty votes no confidence in U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, the sole finalist to become university president. The vote, which was 72-16, centered on the process by which Sasse was selected. The university Board of Trustees and the state Board of Governors get final say.

The state’s Public Service Commission hears from Nebraskans with phone troubles. The public hearing included testimony from three people who have had service issues with the state’s subsidized Price Cap Carriers. Frontier, CenturyLink and Windstream were the subject of 250 complaints over the last couple of years.

Nebraska’s farmers are estimated to lose at least $2 billion this year due to drought. Exceptional drought is occurring in parts of 20 counties in northeast and southwest Nebraska. The drought is causing problems for irrigation systems ahead of what’s expected to be another dry winter.

Meet Tigger. He’s a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix who weighs 11 pounds. His adoption fee is flexible, so you get to pay what you want. If you think Tigger is the right furry friend for your home, click here.

Every Friday, the newsletter rains cats, dogs, bunnies and birds because Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix –– and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend.

From Harper’s Index

Minimum number of cigarette packs Philip Morris

has donated to the Ukrainian army: 500,000

Source: Philip Morris International (NYC)

Comic by Koterba.

