The Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands, or MAHSM, will celebrate Día de Muertos at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., this Wednesday, Nov. 2. Ofrendas De Corazón runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and includes verbal ofrendas, poetry, music and dance performances from more than forty contributors to celebrate and honor people’s loved ones who have passed away.

“It’s very important to remember our loved ones,” said Linda Garcia, the artistic director of MAHSM in a press release. “There’s a Mexican proverb that states there are three deaths: When a person dies; when their body is no longer seen (they’re buried or cremated); and – the worst – when the person’s name is no longer said and they’re no longer remembered.”



“The whole principle of this is to keep the memory of your friends and ancestors alive,” said José Garcia, the executive director of MAHSM.



Tickets for Ofrendas de Corazón at the Benson Theatre are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, and can be purchased here.

Performance: Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St.