The midterm elections are in a week, and we’re committed to making sure you’re an informed voter. Check out pages 10 and 11 of The Reader’s October issue for what you need to know.

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

If it were up to Reed Moore, Snickers would be the only treat handed out today.

Today’s news:

Omaha goth punks No Thanks say goodbye.

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry appeals his convictions.

The Lancaster County Attorney is accused of pressuring his staff for campaign donations.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Omaha Says Goodbye to Goth Punks No Thanks

No Thanks on Oct. 29, 2022.

No Thanks’ signature piercing, dissonant, gothic punk has driven crowds to mayhem for the better part of a decade, but days before Halloween 2022 at Reverb Lounge, the chaos came to a close.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:21 a.m. on Oct. 31. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Rotella’s is expanding its presence in Sarpy County. The longtime family bakery will open a cold storage distribution facility on 50 acres of land near 156th Street and Schram Road. So far, the development on that crossroads, known as Steel Ridge, has attracted mostly car dealerships.

The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas is going to be put up for sale. The apartment is being listed for $399,000. The top floor of the former department store remains largely untouched, having been built to resemble a hunting lodge for E. John Brandeis, the former president of the store.

The redevelopment of Olde Towne Bellevue is set to begin in the coming days once developers receive a preliminary grading permit. The first phase of redevelopment will be The Bridge Flats, a mixed-use development with 53 apartments that is expected to be complete by late 2023.

Two Omaha natives are playing in the MLB World Series. Alec Bohm, a Roncalli grad, is the starting third baseman for the Phillies. Jake Meyers, a Westside grad, is in the dugout for the Astros. Bohm’s parents have since left Omaha and bought a coach bus to follow their son as he plays ball around the country.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is appealing his convictions, arguing his trial should have taken place in Nebraska or Washington, D.C. instead of California and that the judge should have offered a narrower definition of “misleading agents,” the crime that he committed.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s office is accused of pressuring deputies for $1,000 contributions to his re-election campaign, according to a World-Herald investigation. This year, Condon has received more than $20,000 in contributions from his deputies. The county’s human resources office has launched an inquiry.

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s proposed school funding plan could cost some districts $270 million per year, according to a report from the OpenSky Policy Institute. Pillen has campaigned on moving from the current “equalization aid” model to a per-pupil model.

Because it’s Halloween, we gotta get a little spooky: UNL researchers will have a place to look at how bodies decompose on the Great Plains. The rural research facility, located southwest of Lincoln, will help law enforcement know how long a body has been dead before being discovered.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

This week:

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 1, and tune in here to the Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. and City Council at 2 p.m.

