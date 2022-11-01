Though James Freeman owns his dark and surreal vision, it’s not the whole story, something he “shares” with other artists as well. To that end, Freeman offers “Heaven, Hell, and Everything In-Between,” another of his large group shows featuring Omaha artists, opening Nov. 5, at, where else, Hot Shops Art Center.
“Like My Dreams, My Nightmares,” a show James incited back in 2015, “eclectic/eccentric” is the best way to describe (this exhibit), collaborator Susan McGilvrey said. Also, “established, emerging and existing” describes the artists’ list: Kristin Pluhacek, Reagen Pufall, Paula Wallace, Barb Simcoe, Becky Hermann, Jim Butkis,, Mica Lilith Smith, Emily Stokes, Yun Shin, Freeman and McGilvrey, among others.
Opening reception will be Saturday evening, November 5, 2022 from 6-9 pm. For more details and gallery hours, go to https://hotshopsartcenter.org › events.