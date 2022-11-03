Some notable events hit at the beginning of the month. There’s a benefit for Lincoln guitarist Benjamin Kushner on Friday, Nov. 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at The B. Bar. Kushner plays with both Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and Mezcal Brothers. Alt rock fans will recognize Kushner as a former guitarist for The Millions. Kushner is battling a return of cancer. The benefit features Omaha rockabilly favorites The Mercurys and the Mezcal Brothers with a lineup change in light of Kushner’s current health. Gerald Lee Jr. opens the show with an acoustic set. Look for the “Rock-a-Benny” event on Facebook for more details. The Omaha show follows an October event in Lincoln that featured multiple bands at two venues, launching efforts to raise support for Kushner’s medical and living expenses.



At the Benson Theatre on Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Kris Lager hosts a rock ‘n’ roll variety show presenting Kris Lager & The Assembly of Assassins, a special eight-piece band with a horn section. Other featured guests are Héctor Anchondo and Enjoli Mitchell. The event will include comedy by Nick Allen, a DJ MC, a magician, spoken word and Josh Audiss painting during the show. Look for ticket details at facebook.com/krislagerband.



BSO Presents

The Blues Society of Omaha shows for November feature a special Club Crawl at the Capitol District on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 5 p.m. Horn- and keyboard-driven Wisconsin band The Jimmys play at Beer Can Alley at 5 and 7:45 p.m. Minneapolis-based vocalist Joyann Parker, described as “saucy and sexy … with an intelligent and intriguing style,” performs at The Jewell at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per venue or $10 at the second venue with a wristband from the other participating venue.



The month starts with Alligator Records guitar star Jarekus Singleton at The Strut on Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m. High-energy Texas guitarist Hamilton Loomis plugs in at The Jewell on Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m. John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band bring Chicago blues to The Strut on Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m. Visit facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha for the latest events and blues news. You’ll find a curated list of local blues and roots music shows at omahablues.com.



Toy Drive for Pine Ridge Update

The Toy Drive for Pine Ridge is changing its mission to focus solely on raising money for the emergency propane fund that serves families in need during the bitter winters on the Pine Ridge Reservation. “The heating fund contributes greatly to the health and well-being of many families on Pine Ridge, and has the potential to save lives every winter,” founder Larry “Lash LaRue” Dunn said in a Facebook update in which he thanked everyone who has supported the events through the years. Find out more or learn how to support the cause at facebook.com/toydriveforpineridge.



Jon Dee Graham Recovering from a Stroke

Hoodoo hero and Austin, Texas, roots-music legend Jon Dee Graham suffered a stroke in August. He is slowly recovering and unable to manage more than his weekly Continental Club performance. There’s a Go Fund Me for anyone wishing to help with Graham’s expenses while he rehabilitates and recovers. Search for Jon Dee Graham at gofundme.com. Graham has also made available for sale a limited-edition book collection of his bear art, “Bear Witness 2008-2022,” along with the children’s book he authored at the beginning of the year, “Bear: The Search for a Hug.” Both can be found on Amazon. Follow Graham’s recovery at facebook.com/jon.d.graham.

Hot Notes

Popular Nebraska band The OK Sisters play The Jewell on Friday, Nov. 4, 7:30-10:30 p.m. The Jewell regularly presents a variety of jazz, blues and special solo acoustic events, such as Héctor Anchondo on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. See the calendar at jewellomaha.com/shows.

The documentary about Lincoln’s iconic ’80s chicken restaurant turned rock club, “Remember the Drumstick,” has a one-week run at The Ross theater on the UNL campus beginning Friday, Nov. 4. See facebook.com/rememberthedrumstick and theross.org for details.



Grammy-winner Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives are as good as it gets. They play two nights at The Waiting Room, Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11. Both shows start at 7:30 and a two-show ticket package is available. See waitingroomlounge.com for tickets.



The Indigo Girls perform at The Orpheum on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. See ticketomaha.com.



Three-time Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso Steve Vai rocks Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. See bourbontheatre.com.



Grammy and Americana Award-winning artist Amanda Shires is scheduled at Barnato on Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. See barnato.bar/events.



Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar continues to present multiple great touring shows each week. November shows include Jackson Stokes, Friday, Nov. 11, 9 p.m. Stokes is known for his work with the Devon Allman Band. His new CD was produced by Luther Dickinson. Keep up with the schedule at zoobar.com and follow facebook.com/zoobarblues.