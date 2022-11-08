- The Omaha Jewish Film Festival
- November 8, 22, 29, and December 6
- $10 | 7 p.m. shows
- Omaha Jewish Community Center
The Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater, located inside the J.C.C., will host the Omaha Jewish Film Festival over four nights throughout November and early December.
The fest has been breaking ground for 20 years, and this year’s theme is “views of the world through Israeli eyes.”
Each of the four films starts at 7 p.m. They are “A Lullaby for the Valley” (November 8), “The Museum” (November 22), “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” (November 29), and “Kiss Me Kosher” (December 6).
Tickets are $10 for each show.
— Matt Casas