See why the Jewish Film Festival is one of Omaha’s most innovative fests in the nation across four nights at the Omaha Jewish Community Center. Found on website
  • The Omaha Jewish Film Festival
  • November 8, 22, 29, and December 6
  • $10 | 7 p.m. shows
  • Omaha Jewish Community Center

The Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater, located inside the J.C.C., will host the Omaha Jewish Film Festival over four nights throughout November and early December.

The fest has been breaking ground for 20 years, and this year’s theme is “views of the world through Israeli eyes.”

Each of the four films starts at 7 p.m. They are “A Lullaby for the Valley” (November 8), “The Museum” (November 22), “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” (November 29), and “Kiss Me Kosher” (December 6).

Tickets are $10 for each show.

— Matt Casas

