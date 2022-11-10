- Midsummer’s Night Dream
- November 12 and 13
- $10-$20 | 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. shows
- Scottish Rite Masonic Center
The Heartland Youth Ballet will perform Midsummer’s Night Dream for two days at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.
Critics classify the 430-year-old play as a Shakespeare comedy, but it’s a rom-com (and an underrated fantasy) set 800-900 years ago in Athens.
The story is filled with the bard’s trademark characters, irony, love, and mischief, plus other-worldly elements: fairies flub the days of four Athenian lovers and a group of actors, but even the sprites have love problems.
— Matt Casas