  • Midsummer’s Night Dream
  • November 12 and 13
  • $10-$20 | 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. shows
  • Scottish Rite Masonic Center

The Heartland Youth Ballet will perform Midsummer’s Night Dream for two days at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

Critics classify the 430-year-old play as a Shakespeare comedy, but it’s a rom-com (and an underrated fantasy) set 800-900 years ago in Athens.

The story is filled with the bard’s trademark characters, irony, love, and mischief, plus other-worldly elements: fairies flub the days of four Athenian lovers and a group of actors, but even the sprites have love problems.

Tickets range from $10-20, with 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. start times.

— Matt Casas

