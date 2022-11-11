- Guster
- November 13
- $30 | 7 p.m. show
- The Admiral
Guster is gearing up to play The Admiral this November with special guests Ratboys.
The alt-rocking four-piece has been kicking up dust on stages with kaleidoscopic tunes, entrancing underground and mainstream crowds since the mid-1990s, and building a dedicated fan base here in Omaha.
Many indie heads are familiar with the Boston band from their 2006 song, the jangly “Satellite”—but the Guster discography boasts staying power, thanks to records like “Keep It Together” (2003) and “Ganging Up on the Sun” (2006).
Tickets are $30. The show starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
— Matt Casas