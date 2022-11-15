Utterback on Omakase

The Koji and Yoshitomo chef/owner has dropped new Omakase dates. The two hour, multi-course event will feature seasonal ingredients expertly prepared fresh by your itamae on the spot. Tickets for Ota|Omakase Table are limited, and available now for $190-$200 per person. To learn more and grab your tickets before they’re gone, visit Ota|Omakase. November dates are nearly sold out, but December openings are still available.

Not Tired, But Spent

Chip and Christine Holland have put up a heroic battle against construction setbacks, the pandemic, kitchen fires, and equipment malfunctions and still continued to serve the rabid fans of Tired Texan. Even as they rebranded to Poppin Smoke and moved to the American Legion for a fresh start, the pair continued to battle supply chain failures, staffing shortages, and the inflation that’s making it difficult for us all. The tired but tenacious two have made the decision to serve the rest of the year at Poppin Smoke before taking a break from the bbq scene. Their dishes won’t be the only thing we miss about the Hollands, and we will keep our eyes peeled for any future ventures.

Lux

Lux American Grill at 9839 S 96th street celebrated their official ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend. The new Papillion establishment features daily specials to fit any appetite and any budget, from quesadillas to New York Strip. The Happy Hour menu is focused but fun, and the flavors will have you sticking around until supper.

Holiday Plans?

We have been maintaining a story highlight of Omaha establishments who have your holiday meals covered. If you would like to add your restaurant or catering company to our list, email Sara@TheReader.Com, or tag us @TheReaderOmahaDish