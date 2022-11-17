- The Lemonheads
- November 21
- $30-$35 | 8 p.m. show
- The Waiting Room Lounge
The Lemonheads will play the Waiting Room on November 21, supporting the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough during a full-on grunge explosion.
The Boston alt-rockers originated as a late-80s punk band and are most notable for the 1992 album “It’s A Shame About Ray,” their major label debut, and its closely related single, their cover of “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel.
Lemon’s sound has not soured, boasting a fulfilling guitar-driven sound that tastefully balances hard-rocking, pop sensibilities, and softer acoustic anthems.
Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35 before fees.
— Matt Casas