The band made a huge impact on the 90s alternative rock scene and is ready to channel that same energy this month at the Waiting Room. Found on website
  • The Lemonheads
  • November 21
  • $30-$35 | 8 p.m. show
  • The Waiting Room Lounge

The Lemonheads will play the Waiting Room on November 21, supporting the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough during a full-on grunge explosion.

The Boston alt-rockers originated as a late-80s punk band and are most notable for the 1992 album “It’s A Shame About Ray,” their major label debut, and its closely related single, their cover of “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel.

Lemon’s sound has not soured, boasting a fulfilling guitar-driven sound that tastefully balances hard-rocking, pop sensibilities, and softer acoustic anthems.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35 before fees.

— Matt Casas

