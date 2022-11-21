- Dinner Drinks and Drag
- November 23
- $20 | 7:30 p.m. show
- Omaha Funny Bone
Visit the Funny Bone on November 23 for a lovely night of drinks, eats, and entertainment with some of Omaha’s finest LGBTQ+ performers.
The drag entertainers and Midwest divas dance to elaborate routines featuring popular numbers on-stage and excel at crowd interaction while performing for tips.
All the while, the premiere comedy venue has a full bar and restaurant that will dazzle the rest of your senses and contribute to a rad Wednesday evening event.
Tickets are $20 for this 21-and-over show. Doors are at 6:45 p.m., with a 7:30 start.
— Matt Casas