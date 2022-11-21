Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
The performers of the evening will fit right in at the Funny Bone while bringing a marvelous flare to the venue and its typically rambunctious audience. Found on website
  • Dinner Drinks and Drag
  • November 23
  • $20 | 7:30 p.m. show
  • Omaha Funny Bone

Visit the Funny Bone on November 23 for a lovely night of drinks, eats, and entertainment with some of Omaha’s finest LGBTQ+ performers.

The drag entertainers and Midwest divas dance to elaborate routines featuring popular numbers on-stage and excel at crowd interaction while performing for tips.

All the while, the premiere comedy venue has a full bar and restaurant that will dazzle the rest of your senses and contribute to a rad Wednesday evening event.

Tickets are $20 for this 21-and-over show. Doors are at 6:45 p.m., with a 7:30 start.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment