Hokkaido Ramen House

Via Facebook

After a successful soft open over the weekend, Hokkaido is ready to Ramen. Located at 1303 S 72nd street, the restaurant is decorated with intricate anime images, some of your favorite heros, antiheroes, and villains, and beautiful paintings adorning the bustling open kitchen. The menu contains both classic and creative twists on your ramen house favorites, like deep fried sushi rolls, spicy kani salads, and a host of customizable ramen bowls to keep you warm this chilly season.

Early Bird |Regency Landing

Today is the grand opening of the latest addition to the Early Bird family. Regency Landing welcomes their newest tenants join the existing Shadow Lake, Blackstone, and Des Moines locations already serving.

