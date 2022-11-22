Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • Thanksgiving Leftovers
  • November 26
  • $10 | 7 p.m. show
  • The Backline

Three Omaha comedians—David Kousgaard, Cameron Logsdon, and Tyler Walsh—will headline the Backline on November 26.

The post-Thanksgiving show punctuates a month-long set of Backline showcases and open mic events with all the spice of variety and humor some of you may need after a long holiday weekend with family.

Or not! Bring your family and friends to this post-festivities evening so everyone can pile on the live laughs and delicious drinks.

Tickets start at $10, but you must be 18+ to get in. The show begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30.

— Matt Casas

