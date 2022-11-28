Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • The Movement
  • November 30
  • $20-$25 | 8 p.m. show
  • Slowdown

The Movement will lay it down at the Slowdown on November 30, with support from Mike Love.

Hailing from South Carolina, The Movement is an alternative reggae-rooted band that made an impact with their 2008 album, Set Sail. “Habit” and the title track remain among the group’s most streamed songs. Their sixth record topped the Billboard Reggae chart in 2019.

Opening artist Mike Love—no, not the one from The Beach Boys!—is Hawaii-based and describes his reggae-intoned music as “revolutionary consciousness music.”

Tickets are $20-$25 for the all-ages show, which starts at 8 p.m.

— Matt Casas

