Ready to go Kamping?

The Switch closed its doors for a concept overhaul over the summer and just launched the first of four food concepts coming to the Blackstone food hall. Single Double (@SingleDoubleBurger on Instagram) has made its official debut at Kamp Blackstone. While the establishment stands alone at the moment, no expense was spared to ensure that the experience would satisfy, while leaving you hungry for more. And if you promise not to tell anyone, we can hook you up with the Secret Menu, which will feature new items regularly, so be sure to check back often!



Each of the expected concepts will surround Kamp’s “destination bar”, and the hall is billed as an exploration of space.

The team behind the rebrand is a master class in Omaha’s Culinary culture. President Michael Sanchez brought you Maria’s, MULA, and Taco Co. Culinary Director Kristina Lee is the beautiful mind behind Nice Rollz, the fierce face of The Bad Breath, and the mastermind behind Kamp’s new roster of restaurants. Sammy Patavina brings his operations expertise to the table(s) to ensure Kamp is a destination worth experiencing, and Jake Dawson’s creativity make Kamp something to feast your eyes on.

Future offerings will include Kamp Concessions, AngelWingz, and NiceRollz.

Kamp is located at 3816 Farnam, and is open Monday throught Saturday from 11am to 10pm.