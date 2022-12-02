Bright floral bouquets enliven Omaha artist Jeff Sedrel’s second solo show at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, with an opening on December 1 from 6-8pm. The show continues through January 29.
Long a staple of still life paintings, flower arrangements are often presented as metaphors for growth and decay. In Sedrel’s hands, they are also the basis for explorations in color and spatial composition, melding his calligraphic expressionism with an impressionistic style. Expect an array of paintings on canvas and paper with vivid sprays of color that emphasize Sedrel’s tactile responses to bouquets seen at home and at work.
“Jeff Sedrel” opens at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street in the Old Market Passageway, on Dec. 1 with an opening reception from 6-8pm; the show runs through Jan. 29. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon-8:00pm and on Sundays from noon-6:00pm.