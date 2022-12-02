Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Jeff Sedrel, “Untitled,” 2022, ink, acrylic, latex on canvas, 36 x 48 in.

Bright floral bouquets enliven Omaha artist Jeff Sedrel’s second solo show at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, with an opening on December 1 from 6-8pm. The show continues through January 29.

Long a staple of still life paintings, flower arrangements are often presented as metaphors for growth and decay. In Sedrel’s hands, they are also the basis for explorations in color and spatial composition, melding his calligraphic expressionism with an impressionistic style. Expect an array of paintings on canvas and paper with vivid sprays of color that emphasize Sedrel’s tactile responses to bouquets seen at home and at work.

“Jeff Sedrel” opens at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street in the Old Market Passageway, on Dec. 1 with an opening reception from 6-8pm; the show runs through Jan. 29. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon-8:00pm and on Sundays from noon-6:00pm.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment