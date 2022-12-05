Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Gallery shots from I Am Seen: Mentorship Final Exhibition from First Friday December 2021 at Petshop Gallery. Work by Artist mentor Alyssa Schmitt and artist mentees Dalyn Rodriguez and Elijah Einspahr. Photos by Katera Brown.

I AM SEEN, BFF’s ongoing LGBTQIA2S+ youth and artist mentorship program, will host a large group show December 2, at Petshop Gallery in Benson. The titular exhibit, “I AM SEEN”, features local high school students who identify as members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. I AM SEEN asks the artists to “reflect on what it means to be yourself and to be seen for who you are.”

The exhibition will open during First Friday in December from 7-10 p.m. and remain on display through December 18th. This project is supported by the Equality Fund through the Omaha Community Foundation.

