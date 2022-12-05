The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts will host an opening reception for its next exhibit “Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Great American Dream,” Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Through a diversity of influences and medium, eight artists examine and critique America’s obsession with wealth, the ways it shapes class and status and how systemic barriers deny some communities opportunity and restrict their social mobility.
Curated by Bemis exhibitions manager Jared Packard, the show will feature painting, sculpture, video, fashion and nail artistry. Featured artists include Larry Buller, Caitlin Cherry, Max Colby, Yvette Mayorga, Rashaad Newsome, Faleasha Savage, Devan Shimoyama and Imagine Uhlenbrock.
“Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream” opens concurrently with “Minutes of Sand” an exhibit by Elisabeth Kley. The receptions are free, and Bemis requests that you RSVP through their website, bemiscenter.org. Be sure to also check the website for artist talks and other associated events for the two shows. Both shows run through April 16, 2023. The Bemis Center is located at 724 S.12th St.
The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts will host an opening reception for its next exhibit “Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Great American Dream,” Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Through a diversity of influences and medium, eight artists examine and critique America’s obsession with wealth, the ways it shapes class and status and how systemic barriers deny some communities opportunity and restrict their social mobility.