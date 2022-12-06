La Sierra
Temporarily located at 1702 S 10th street, La Sierra Mexican Hotdog trailer hosted a soft open late last week. The stand sits in the parking lot of La Sierra Restaurant and serves Mexican hotdogs with optional bacon wrap, grilled bell peppers and onion, grilled tomato, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. At this time, the trailer is cash only, so come prepared!
Pizza Rules Everything Around Me
Chef Tim Maides and Espana’s Carlos Mendez are eager to bring you Dolomiti Pizzeria & Enoteca in the spring of ’23. The wood-fired pizza and regional wine repository will feature seasonal ingredient salads, rustic cheese and salumi boards, and prosecco on-tap. The chefs will set up shop in Millwork Commons, and The Reader looks forward to bringing you more details as grand opening dates draw nearer. Excited to see just what this dynamic duo brings to the table.