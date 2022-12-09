- Abuela’s Kitchen
- December 11
- Free
- Virtual Event
Want to see a professional make delicious food and learn more about Latino culture during this Christmastime?
No More Empty Pots presents “Abuela’s Kitchen,” which will be available to watch online on December 11.
The internet-based event is a perfect opportunity to learn about Latino history and practice your one-of-a-kind cooking skills in the kitchen.
Or, if you prefer, sit back and relax. Let someone else make the meals for once!
The program is free to watch on the Omaha Performing Arts Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Cooking starts at 4 p.m.
— Matt Casas