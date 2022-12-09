Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert

December 11-17

Free

Virtual Event

Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?

For one week only, from December 11-17, you can watch the Pentatonix Christmas concert online for free.

The band Pentatonix still focuses on the fans and music, even after winning three Grammy awards, selling millions of albums, and playing worldwide.

And the Pentatonix Virtual Christmas concert is perfect if you want something fun to do with family and friends during Christmastime.

Reserve your tickets for this free event now.

— Matt Casas