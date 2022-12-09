Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert
  • December 11-17
  • Free
  • Virtual Event

Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?

For one week only, from December 11-17, you can watch the Pentatonix Christmas concert online for free.

The band Pentatonix still focuses on the fans and music, even after winning three Grammy awards, selling millions of albums, and playing worldwide.

And the Pentatonix Virtual Christmas concert is perfect if you want something fun to do with family and friends during Christmastime.

Reserve your tickets for this free event now.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment