- Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad, and They Hate Change
- December 15
- $18-$20
- Slowdown
Dig music that pushes the boundaries and uplifts.
Bartees Strange will play a rad show at the Slowdown on December 15 alongside Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change.
Supporting his 2020 breakout record, “Live Forever,” the England-to-Oklahoma transplant Bartees Strange continues to make an international splash.
With their smooth indie-soul fusion, chances are you will find his band’s sunny, melancholic sound quite refreshing.
And openers Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change shine just as brightly!
The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18-$20 before fees.
— Matt Casas