Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Poinsettia Day

Reed Moore can’t wait to see thousands of these flowering plants on display at Lauritzen Gardens.



Today’s news:

The Simple Foundation is carving out a space for young people in Omaha’s immigrant and refugee populations.

OPPD is piloting methods to cut bills for low-income customers.

A prominent Democrat throws her hat in the ring for appointment to the U.S. Senate.

Soccer and Small Businesses

The nonprofit Simple Foundation creates spaces for young people in Omaha’s growing immigrant and refugee populations to thrive in a city that hasn’t always met their needs.

By Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:21 a.m. on Dec. 12. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

OPPD is offering $30 to $40 monthly credits to eligible low-income customers. The move is part of a pilot program open to those whose incomes are at or below the poverty level. The program will run through December 2025 for the first 3,000 people who apply.

Two years after wrapping construction up, Omaha’s Capitol District gets its first major office tenant. Deloitte is moving its offices from the First National Tower to the mixed-use site. The Capitol District is also adding a 10,000-foot sports bar called Let It Fly, slated to open next spring.

Omaha’s Archdiocese releases a revised version of its policy on gender that restricts its teachings only to students. Previous versions of the policy had addressed school employees, volunteers and off-campus activities. The policy prevents students from affirming their gender identities.

Omaha Public Schools will propose changes to bus routes today, Dec. 12, to make the routes more efficient and timely. The routes would have expanded eligibility lines, which would cut the number of students being transported. That allows the district to create fewer routes to match the low supply of drivers.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Democrat Ann Ashford, the widow of former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, is seeking appointment to the U.S. Senate. The Nebraska Examiner reports that in addition to Ashford and Gov. Pete Ricketts, there are three other candidates who have applied to the vacancy. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has set a Dec. 23 deadline for applications.

Opponents of secret balloting for legislative leadership say they have enough votes to end the practice. Failed gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster has largely led the push. Proponents say secret ballots allow for leadership to not be chosen along partisan lines. The next legislative session begins Jan. 4.

A Des Moines-based researcher who suggested that litter from chicken farms has increased the contamination of water says supporters of the barns are misinterpreting his words. Matt Sutton says a chicken-processing plant in Fremont that supplies product to Costco quoted his recommendations and not his results.

The coalition responsible for cleanup of the former AltEn ethanol plant in Mead is leaning toward using mobile thermal treatment units. More than a year has passed since the coalition submitted its plan for cleanup. Stopgap measures have been put in place, but more permanent remediation is needed.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 13, and tune in here to the Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. and City Council at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Minimum number of Leonard Cohen songs owned by

a private equity firm as collateral against debt: 278

Source: Hipgnosis Songs Fund (London)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com