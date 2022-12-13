Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • Mike Zito, Hector Anchondo
  • December 15
  • $20-$25
  • The Waiting Room

Ever wonder how Omaha has held onto a vibrant blues scene for generations?

Mike Zito and Hector Anchondo will remind the city when they play the Waiting Room on December 15.

Zito is a nationally respected blues guitarist from KC, MO, and Anchondo is a hometown hero, six-string slinger, and soulful singer.

The expansive universe of blues music—in all its glorious stripped-down and amplified emotion—has destined the show to be a surefire way to end the year strong!

The show starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5. Tickets are $20-$25.

— Matt Casas

