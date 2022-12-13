Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Horse Day

Reed Moore plans to observe this celebration by binge watching reruns of “Mr. Ed.”



Today’s news:

The former legal director for the Nebraska ACLU pens an op-ed about the recent events in Millard schools.

Citing the bus driver shortage, OPS makes transportation cuts that will affect nearly 3,000 students.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen launches a national search for the next head of Nebraska’s correctional system.

OPINION: School Officials Should Support Expression of a Diverse and Equal Learning Environment

Millard North High School. Photo from Google Maps.

The former legal director of the Nebraska ACLU writes: “Parents of children in the Millard Public Schools should be skeptical about whether the removal of LGBTQ+ flags and “safe space” stickers was nothing more than an isolated misunderstanding resulting from an effort to remain neutral.”

Guest column by Adam Sipple. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:21 a.m. on Dec. 12. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

The Omaha Public Schools board votes to approve cuts to transportation routes, eliminating buses for 3,000 students. The move comes as a consequence of the driver shortage that has left students waiting for hours. The district considered a variety of solutions, but eventually chose the one that had the lowest impact.

Bennington Public Schools Superintendent Terry Haack is retiring after nearly two decades. Haack will step down at the end of the school year after having overseen an explosion of growth in the district. When Haack took over in 2004, BPS had one building for K-12 education. There are now 4,000 students and eight buildings.

The first electric police cruiser in Nebraska will be in the Omaha metro. The Bellevue Police Department has a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E that can go to 60 mph in less than four seconds. BPD will hold a news conference to offer a closer look later in the week.

Hitchcock Park’s diving platform is being removed as part of park upgrades funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Matt Kalcevich says the high-dive structure has been inoperable for several years and proven dangerous in recent months. Hitchcock Park has the only Olympic-size pool in the city’s 18 aquatic facilities.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Until now, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has largely kept agency directors from the outgoing Ricketts administration. He’s deviating from that course and launching a nationwide search for a corrections chief, as well as the division director for behavioral health and the division director for children and family services.

The Grand Island Public Schools board accepts the resignation of its superintendent. Dr. Tawana Grover was the first African American superintendent in Nebraska. Jeremy Jensen, who was fired as a soccer coach by Grover in April and financially backed successful anti-Grover candidates for the school board, says he’s excited for a “fresh start.”

A report from the Inspector General for Child Welfare says the room confinement for juvenile offenders has gotten shorter, although insufficient data makes the picture more complicated. Meanwhile, state law intended to reduce the prison population has ended up causing growth at the Lancaster County Jail.

The Lincoln City Council holds an hours-long public hearing on updating floodplain regulations. Supporters say the change, proposed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, is needed to mitigate climate impact. Opponents, largely businesses and developers, don’t disagree but want a delay and more studies of the issue.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, Dec. 13, and local government reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in. Follow Anton on Twitter at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and read his preview of what’s on tap this week. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council beginning at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Portion of shoppers who say they have stolen

something while using a self-checkout machine: 1/3

Source: My Favorite Voucher Codes (Bath, England)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jen Sorensen.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com