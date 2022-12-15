Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Happy National Regifting Day
Reed Moore is still trying to live down regifting a scarf to the friend who gave it to me.
Today’s news:
- El Perico has tips on getting a better job in Omaha.
- Metro Transit extends free bus rides for K-12 students for another year.
- The most expensive highway project in Nebraska history opens for traffic.
Want a Better Job in Omaha? Here’s Where to Start
In Douglas County, programs offer training for high-wage, high-skill and high-demand jobs.
By Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in El Perico.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Set up an appointment for the new booster today.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- Metro Transit extends free bus rides for K-12 students for another year. The program, which began in May 2021, was also extended last summer because of its popularity. Metro Transit says it is on track to record more than 250,000 student rides this year.
- The City of Bellevue is considering an Affordable Housing Action Plan. The five-year plan calls for adding around 500 housing units and improving dozens of existing ones. City staff say ten years from now, the population of Bellevue will be close to 80,000, making the plan more important than ever.
- OPPD begins conducting aerial surveys of various pieces of equipment and transmission lines. The surveys will take about three days to complete. OPPD warns that people may notice helicopters near power lines throughout its 13-county service territory.
- The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will be one of four bridges from the nation highlighted on a first-class, bulk-mail postage stamp. The three others are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut, the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Two companies file construction liens against the luxury residence that was being developed by Aaron Marshbanks. Marshbanks, who was found dead last month, is the subject of an investigation into what may be the state’s largest bank fraud case. Nearly $44 million in financial claims have been filed against his estate.
- The most expensive highway project in Nebraska history is open. Lincoln’s 11-mile South Beltway, which connects state Highway 2 with US-77 and then goes north to I-80, took creative financing practices to get the job done. The main contractor says he hopes those financing tools will be used for future projects.
- Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon says he won’t charge the former head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had released a report in August saying Jones was supposed to deposit private contributions with the state treasurer and not with a private foundation, as he did.
- Nebraskans will get new license plates in 2023. The latest design, which was unveiled in May, was led by first lady Susanne Shore. State DMV Director Rhonda Lahm says the new standard plates are available to those whose vehicle registrations expire in January.
FACT OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
1. Number of slot machines on American
military bases overseas: 3,141
2. Estimated revenue these generate annually for the
Department of Defense: $100,000,000
3. Minimum number of active-duty U.S. soldiers
who have a gambling problem: 56,000
Source: National Council on Problem Gambling (Washington)
DAILY FUNNY
Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.
