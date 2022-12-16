Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

The Reader’s Sara Locke looks back at the restaurants we lost this year.

The race for Legislative District 26 is finally over, as Russ Barger concedes.

A kidnapping suspect who fled to Belize is booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Twenty Twenty-Two Brings Too Many Goodbyes

You can blame stagflation, supply-chain breakage, the pandemic, worker uprising or burnout, but the simple fact is that the closure of some of Omaha’s most beloved restaurants in 2022 was a complex matter.

Dining column by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 16.

AROUND OMAHA

A kidnapping suspect who fled to Belize is booked into the Douglas County Jail. Aldrick Scott is suspected in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, who was last seen the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. Scott’s ex-wife tells WOWT she doesn’t think he will be cooperative with the police.

The OPPD Board of Directors unanimously votes to increase the Fuel and Purchased Power Agreement Fee by an average of 2.9%. OPPD Vice President Jeff Bishop says the board is happy it was able to approve a budget that didn’t involve raising the general electric rates.

The Final Four of this year’s NCAA volleyball tournament kicks off in Omaha, and tourism dollars are high as a result. The tournament, along with a coaching convention, is expected to generate around $12 million in the downtown economy.

Amidst a massive housing shortage, Council Bluffs is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase land and develop it into a mixed-income neighborhood. The next step is to put in the infrastructure. That will be done in phases, and then the city will sell the lots to developers.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Russ Barger finally concedes the race for Legislature District 26 to state Sen.-elect George Dungan III. Barger, who lost by 224 votes, had filed suit to force a hand recount, but a judge threw his case out on a technicality — Barger’s attorney failed to file the complaint with an electronic notary seal.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees rallies for better wages. The union’s executive director and state Sen. Carol Blood spoke at the rally, saying better wages and improved benefits will help the state address job vacancies. The rally comes as the union and the state look to negotiate a new contract by Dec. 31.

During the race for the 2nd Congressional District, state Sen. Tony Vargas was accused in ads of trying to double his salary. The truth: State senators make just $12,000 a year, a salary approved in 1988. And if it had kept up with inflation, the salary would be roughly $30,000 today. The low pay warps those who serve, according to current and former lawmakers.

Mexico is Nebraska’s top export market for corn, but Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced plans to stop importing genetically modified crops by the end of January. Nebraska corn growers and other ag organizations are calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to act.

PORTRAIT OF A PET

Dean Martin is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He’s a shy cat, but a bit of a talker, and he enjoys gentle petting and brushing. He has lived with other cats, but any introduction to a feline friend needs to be slow. If you think Dean Martin is the right cat for your home, click here.

Every Friday, the newsletter rains cats, dogs, bunnies and birds because Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix –– and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend. That’s right, every little (or big) friend Reed Moore features will be up for adoption.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Portion of HR professionals who have discovered employees

working outside of their home state or country: 2/5

Source: Topia (San Francisco)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

