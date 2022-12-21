A shorthanded Omaha City Council met Tuesday to discuss a liquor license for North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA), which was passed off to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission with no recommendation.

Councilmember Vinny Palermo was absent during Tuesday’s meeting after members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched his home in connection to an ongoing investigation of a prominent South Omaha youth sports program. The Police Athletics Community Engagement (PACE) building was also searched, along with the home of a former Omaha Police Department officer. Two current officers were placed on administrative leave, OPD said.

Council President Pete Festersen and Mayor Jean Stothert were out of town, making Palermo acting mayor. Councilmember Aimee Melton acted as council chair Tuesday.

The City Council voted 4-1 to leave no official recommendation on NOMA’s liquor license application because the city still technically owns the building at 24th and Lake Streets. Ryan Wiesen from the city’s legal department said that state law would prevent the application from being approved, but the transaction should go through by the time the liquor control commission meets.

Councilmember Juanita Johnson voted against the application because of the oversaturation of liquor stores in North Omaha. She also voted against two other liquor licenses in North Omaha, both Family Dollar stores, one of which failed while the other passed.

“There is an overall concern about the impact of alcohol and the surge of alcohol being sold being oversaturated in the North Omaha community,” Johnson said.

Opponent Cheryl Weston said NOMA should be providing programming for youth, not liquor. She pointed to comments by NOMA Executive Director Dana Murray at previous public hearings that the facility would mainly benefit youth.

“This was supposed to be for children and classes and educating our youth, and I don’t feel like that’s been done,” Weston said. “Why is this liquor license so important right now?”

Murray said he’s been involved in the community and provided programming for youth. He said the license would allow them to host special events.

“I’m not up here trying to fool anyone,” Murray said. “We’re not a bar. We’re in the area of entertainment and event space.”

Councilmember Brinker Harding moved for an amendment to the application to change it from a Class C liquor license — which allows sales for both on- and off- site consumption — to a Class I license for on-site consumption only. The amendment was approved 4-1.

The state liquor control commission will consider the license without an official recommendation from the city.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners also met Tuesday to receive a presentation on the first Douglas County Impact report, an annual report highlighting the work of county leaders. Douglas County Communications Director Leia Baez said the report was important after the pandemic.

Baez pointed to GIS Administrator Mike Schonlau’s work to build the county’s COVID-19 Dashboard as an example.

“There’s so many stories from our department heads that we had to tell,” Baez said. “This really is our way to capture the work that’s being done to persevere through the pandemic, and show the taxpayers and residents just how much of an impact we’re making.”

The report is available to view online or in print at Douglas County offices.