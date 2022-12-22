Omaha is currently in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. tonight. We will be in a wind chill advisory until midnight Friday. Gusts are currently hovering at or below 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Without wind chill, Omaha’s temperature will be about minus 10 on Thursday and climb to 0 on Friday. With wind chill, the metro’s temperature will get as low as about minus 40 degrees Thursday and minus 30 degrees Friday.

Ten to 30 minute exposure to temperatures this cold could result in frostbite.

Snow has moved out of our forecast, though a few more flurries could move through Thursday. Blowing snow will impact visibility.

The Douglas County Health Department advises people limit their time outdoors, dress warmly in loose-fitting clothes to maintain blood circulation and check in on elderly and homeless neighbors who may need help. A list of warming stations can be found here. The Health Department recommends delaying travel plans. If that’s not possible, make sure someone knows where you’re going and when you’re expected to arrive.

Much of the continental United States is experiencing similar weather as strong arctic blasts and snow bring low temperatures, high wind and hazardous traveling conditions.

Stay updated on weather conditions with the National Weather Service as well as meteorologists at KETV, WOWT and KMTV.