Nettie’s
The restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave in Bellevue succumbed to flames on Friday, December 23rd. There were no injuries reported, but the building is considered a total loss. A number of GoFundMe accounts have been launched to support the staff as they regroup and figure out next steps. Links for the fund and updates are available on Nettie’s Facebook Page, where you can also leave well wishes for the much beloved establishment.
We are grateful for the many years Nettie’s has served, as well as for the first responders who managed this catastrophe deftly and without injury. We look forward to supporting future efforts by this area institution, and will keep our readers updated about rebuild, reopen, or rebranding developments.