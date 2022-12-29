Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Nebraska officials try to solve the state’s plastic problem.

Warren Buffett makes his position on the streetcar line public.

The gas tax is going up, following a routine reassessment of infrastructure needs.

How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem

Recycling and trash bins like this are prevalent around the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s city campus. Each has different colored slots for types of waste, including resin identification labels for specific types of plastic. The bins are also labeled with the phrase “Recycle Right” in an effort to encourage smart recycling. (Photo by Thomas Baker/CoJMC.)

Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on “recycle” when the first two actions may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic.

By Thomas Baker. Originally published by the Nebraska News Service. Republished in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

Warren Buffett is against the streetcar line. The billionaire made his position public to the World-Herald, saying the city should instead invest in more dynamic public transit, such as its bus system, and calling the streetcar a set of “mistakes … cast in cement.” Buffett says he wants a public vote on the streetcar proposal.

Time is running out for Legacy Crossing residents to find housing. Tenants had received a set amount of time in hotels, and many are struggling to figure out where they’ll go. As if that isn’t bad enough, there are late fees and outstanding bills being charged, a problem for which the new managers of the condemned property say they aren’t responsible.

The Child Saving Institute is 60% to its fundraising goal for an expansion of its campus at 46th and Dodge. The $46 million project will add an on-site mental health clinic, a 16-bed emergency shelter for youth and early childhood education classrooms. CSI hopes to begin construction in the spring.

A spokesman for the Omaha Airport Authority says Southwest Airlines has canceled dozens of flights for today, Dec. 29. Bags are piling up at Eppley, waiting to be claimed by passengers who might be stuck in other cities. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, every canceled flight at Eppley was by Southwest.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Two polls find a majority of Nebraskans are against further restricting reproductive rights. A poll released by the ACLU of Nebraska says 59% of respondents either somewhat or strongly oppose more restrictive abortion bans in the state. In mid-October, the Holland Children’s Movement released a poll saying 67% of respondents opposed a total ban on abortion.

Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt is joining a consulting firm in Washington, D.C. when he leaves his position on Jan. 3. The search for his replacement is ongoing, and it’s raised the question — should Blomstedt’s successor be a superintendent?

Attorney General Doug Peterson’s exit interview comes to us by way of KETV. He’s leaving after two terms in the job, saying he’s going as he came — an attorney, not a politician.

Nebraskans should be prepared for a gas tax increase in January, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The rates are adjusted every July and December to cover road and bridge repairs across the state. This month’s adjustment is raising the tax by 17%, or 4.2 cents, for a total of 29 cents per gallon.

