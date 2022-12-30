Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Reed Moore will be working on New Year’s resolutions Monday, Jan. 2. We’ll be back with your regularly scheduled programming the following day. Happy New Year!

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Resolution Planning Day

Reed Moore’s resolutions are always the same: Help others, do no harm and don’t be annoying.

The Reader’s Matt Casas has the rundown for where to party this weekend.

More tenants at the condemned Legacy Crossing apartments have found housing.

The effort to reform Nebraska’s criminal justice system may be back on the table.

Things to Do In Omaha for New Year’s

Experience Omaha’s nightlife with plenty of live performances, drinks and good company.

By Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

More tenants at the condemned Legacy Crossing apartments have found housing. Heartland Family Services (HFS), the nonprofit helping provide relocation assistance, says 21 families have new homes. HFS says it expects to have most everyone moved out by Saturday, Dec. 31.

The city’s plow drivers have shifted to patching potholes after the storm last weekend. City Engineer Todd Pfitzer says forecasters project more moisture in 2023 than in previous winters, likely creating more potholes around the area. He says the department is at its highest staffing levels in five years.

Mayor Jean Stothert meets with Warren Buffett to discuss his opposition to the planned streetcar line. She told KETV it was a friendly discussion and that she respectfully disagrees with his position. Buffett says streetcars are expensive and have limited utility, and that Omaha is better off making its bus system more intensive.

Light may be at the end of the tunnel for Southwest Airlines passengers. After every canceled flight at Eppley Airfield was by Southwest the last two days, the airline says it expects to return to normal operations today, Dec. 30.

AROUND NEBRASKA

This year was disappointing for advocates of criminal justice reform. But with state Sen. Justin Wayne looking likely to become chair of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, the effort to reduce Nebraska’s prison overcrowding may be back on the table. Wayne says he wants to pursue a business case for reforms.

Nebraska banking officials and the Attorney General’s Office move to freeze the accounts of a Lincoln-based financial advisor. Jesse Hill is allegedly involved with the case of deceased businessman Aaron Marshbanks, whose estate has claims of fraud against it totaling $45 million. It’s potentially one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.

Laura Wood built approximately 375 homes in Lincoln during the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s. City officials seek to recognize the Indian Village neighborhood, where most of them were, with a historic designation from the federal government. Wood was likely the only woman to build in Nebraska and known to be the only one in Lincoln at the time.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board says the state’s ethanol output helps fund cancer research. The board has raised nearly $50,000 for research over the last five years, and a spokesperson says high concentration of ethanol in gasoline is good for the environment and for human health overall.

PORTRAIT OF A PET

Wanda is a 1-year-old Australian cattle dog and Labrador retriever mix. She’s very energetic and loves to goof around, and will need a bit of TLC and treats to settle down. If you think Wanda’s the right fit for your home, click here.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Projected portion of the global population

that will be myopic by 2050: 1/2

Source: American Academy of Ophthalmology (San Francisco)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

