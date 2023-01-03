Return of the Mac (Take Seven)

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park will host the seventh annual Mac and Cheese Binge on Saturday, January 21 from 11am to 3pm. The all-ages outdoor event will feature $4 mac samplings from Chef Around the Block, Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill, Ray’s Wings, Pizza and Drinks, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom, Sofra Kitchen, and Stories Coffee Co. Suggested drink pairings will be available for an additional cost, and cash is recommended to keep lines moving quickly.

Fon-Do It

Down Under Lounge at 3530 Leavenworth is hosting a Fondue-To-Do this Thursday, January 5th starting at 6pm. The $15 price tag includes access to the event and your first drink (with a $5 max price). Enjoy classic fondue, beer cheese, and a velvety chocolate finisher, followed by a night of bring-your-own-vinyl musical enticements.

Start the Year With a Clean Slate

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of Clean Slate Food Co’s grab and go location at Millwork Commons. The health and locally conscious caterer is making it easy and delicious to not only eat deliciously, but to support small businesses in the process. Save time, mind your macros, and keep local alive with this new offering, located in the Ashton Building at the Commons on 13th and Nicholas.