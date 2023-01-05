Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN
Happy National Screenwriters Day
Although a wannabe screenwriter now, Reed Moore hopes to direct one day.
Today’s news:
- The Reader’s Janet Farber looks at what’s ahead for visual arts exhibitions.
- State Sen. Steve Erdman plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to switch Nebraska to a bicameral legislature.
- City officials explain their decision to condemn Legacy Crossing.
Visual Arts for 2023
There are plenty of works in progress for winter and spring exhibition seasons.
By Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.
The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:
AROUND OMAHA
- The Omaha Planning Board approves a riverfront condominium project, sending it to the City Council. The five-story Riverplace building would have 17 condos of up to 1,500 to 2,200 square feet.
- Two students are cut during an altercation at Burke High School. OPS officials say the students were cut after a third student displayed a knife. The incident took place on the first day back for students after Christmas vacation.
- Omaha Public Works is trying to keep pace with the number of potholes popping up across the city. The volatile swing between temperatures from week to week is taking a toll on the roads.
- Ralston Public Schools narrows its search for superintendent to four finalists, with board members holding interviews. Two took place Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the others are planned for today, Jan. 5.
- The Omaha Planning Board approves a zoning amendment to enhance urban agriculture. Urban gardeners say the amendment needs a few changes. It heads to the city’s law department for review before going in front of the City Council.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Jim Pillen will be sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor today, Jan. 5, at 1:30 p.m. The inaugural festivities will include the swearing-in of Mike Hilgers as attorney general and Mike Foley as state auditor.
- The Nebraska Legislature’s first day consists of punting on a fight over rules and electing leadership. John Arch was elected speaker, with conservatives notching major victories in committee chair elections.
- State Sen. Steve Erdman, who was elected chair of the Rules Committee, plans on introducing a constitutional amendment to switch Nebraska to a bicameral legislature.
- U.S. Rep. Mike Flood compares the holdup in electing a speaker of the House to “Ernie Chambers on a five-day rant.” Flood, who was once speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, says despite the chaos, a lot of good has transpired.
- A group of Nebraska American Legion members calls for the removal of the state commander and other leadership. The officials in question showed support for a convicted sex offender as he sought a pardon.
- The Nebraska Examiner catches up with Ben Sasse as he prepares to exit the U.S. Senate on Jan. 8. Sasse shares some advice for his successor, what he’s looking forward to in Florida, and whether he’ll maintain a home in Nebraska.
FACT OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
Percentage increase since 2010 in the number of computer science
bachelor’s degrees awarded to U.S. undergraduates: 144
Source: National Center for Education Statistics (Washington)
