Happy Peculiar People Day

Reed Moore has always felt most comfortable among the offbeat, free spirits and eccentrics.

Today’s news:

The Reader’s Ryan Syrek expounds on AI in his review of “M3GAN.”

After eight hours of debate, the Legislature assigns its committee seats.

What comes next for the Nebraska National Forest’s hand-planted ecosystem?

Alexa Will Absolutely Kill You One Day

“M3GAN,” a troubling tale of Raggedy Ann on her very worst day, has fun with the impending AI apocalypse.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

More than 140 Omaha police officers have stopped paying dues to the local Latino Peace Officers Association chapter, which founded PACE. The youth sports nonprofit appears to be subject to FBI investigation after the agency searched the homes of an Omaha city councilman and two city police officers last month.

Ralston Public Schools selects Jason Buckingham as its next superintendent. Buckingham says his top priority will be increasing academic achievement following the pandemic’s impact on student learning. He replaces Mark Adler, who will retire on June 30.

The North Omaha Airport’s owner is looking to tear down existing hangars and put up an aviator’s hotel with a clubhouse. Patrick Ackerman, who bought the airport in 2021, says he wants to make it a destination for leisure pilots.

Bellevue opens the first phase of its 36th Street improvement project. Initial plans for the 36th and Capehart area include a widened intersection, traffic detection, more turn lanes and a 10-foot sidewalk.

The Durham Museum begins the second phase of its ceiling restorations. The museum says its designation as a National Historic Landmark increased the need to restore its ceilings. It has an estimated completion date of May 31.

Michelle Suarez, a former educator, becomes the first Latina to serve on Lincoln’s City Council. Suarez has been appointed to finish the term of Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Legislature, and has indicated she will not run for re-election in the spring.

Gov. Jim Pillen is interviewing candidates for the vacant U.S. Senate seat, with an appointment coming as early as this week. The Nebraska Examiner reports that in addition to former Gov. Pete Ricketts, former state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Pinnacle Bank Chairman Sid Dinsdale are among those vying for the appointment.

All of the trees in the Nebraska National Forest are hand-planted. But in October, a massive fire took out roughly 5,000 acres, nearly a quarter of the forest. With the winter bringing quiet, the U.S. Forest Service ponders what comes next for the ecosystem.

A UNL team looks to turn a Cold War-era missile silo near Seward into a research and testing facility for ice coring equipment. When completed, the facility will be the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Legislature: After eight hours of debate, the Legislature votes to approve its slate of committee members 40-7. Some Democrats say the process defied precedent in order to pack committees with supporters of conservative policy.

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, Jan. 10, and local government reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in. Follow Anton on Twitter at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and read his preview of what’s on tap this week. The board meets at 9 a.m., and tune in here to the Omaha City Council beginning at 2 p.m.

From Harper’s Index

1. Percentage of workers who have looked for a second job because of inflation: 38

2. Percentage of workers who plan to do so: 14

Source: Qualtrics

Comic by Jen Sorensen.

