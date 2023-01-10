- Phandemic
Experience a far-out night filled with classic jams and slammin’ bands at the Slowdown on January 13.
Phandemic will headline the event, after supporting acts Jerry Pranksters and Usual Suspects entertain the audience on stage.
Phandemic is a funky, progressive Phish tribute band that started during the COVID-19 shutdowns and continues to run strong. Usual Suspects will perform classic cover songs from 7:30 to 8:30, followed by Jerry Pranksters playing their beloved, eclectic mix of catchy, spacey Grateful Dead songs.
Tickets are $15-$20. The all-ages show begins at 7:30 pm, and doors open at 7.
— Matt Casas