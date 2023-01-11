Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Councilman Vinny Palermo makes his first public appearance since his home was searched by the FBI.

Anti-abortion senators are expected to introduce a six-week abortion ban this week.

AROUND OMAHA

After months of deliberation, the Economic Recovery Act grants for North and South Omaha are announced. Roughly $225 million will be spread across 35 grants, using some state funding and some American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Legislature will vote on confirmation.

Residents in the vicinity of Legacy Crossing say they’re concerned about the condemned apartments becoming an eyesore that will bring down property values. It’s unclear what the future holds for the apartment complex.

Flights at Eppley Airfield were delayed early today, Jan. 11, after the FAA was forced to ground all domestic travel. The ground stop was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. Eppley’s only statement encouraged passengers to check with their respective airlines.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Legislature, Part I: Anti-abortion senators, led by Joni Albrecht, are expected to introduce legislation this week banning abortion after ultrasounds can detect a fetal heartbeat, typically six weeks into pregnancy. Doctors would lose their medical licenses if they performed an abortion after that period or without using ultrasound.

Nebraska’s drought and storms make the billion-dollar disaster list. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says while Nebraska is on the list, state-level estimates aren’t final, and the $1 billion total is part of a larger whole.

A judge approves an injunction against the financial advisor of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. Jesse Hill and his wife will be allowed to use some funds for cost-of-living purposes, but all other assets are frozen. It’s one of the largest bank fraud cases in state history.

NU President Ted Carter has hired a search firm to help find the next chancellor of UNL. He also is seeking candidates to serve on the accompanying advisory committee. Current Chancellor Ronnie Green is retiring after seven years.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board hold their first meetings of the new year, with Councilman Vinny Palermo making his first public appearance since his home was searched by the FBI. The City Council denies four liquor license applications for Family Dollar stores, and the County Board hears a monthly update on the department of corrections.

Portion of working parents who say their

pay has not kept pace with inflation: 7/10

Source: Qualtrics (Provo, Utah)

